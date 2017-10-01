Exposed: What Keeps Raila Going Strong As Others Get Angry Drinking Themselves Silly

This is one of the best set of advice l have ever read as espoused by Baba.
1. Take risks in your life. If you win, you can lead; if you lose, you can guide.
2. People are not what they say but what they do; so judge them not from their words but from their actions.
3. When someone hurts you, don’t feel bad because it’s a law of nature that the tree that bears the sweetest fruits gets maximum number of stones.
4. Take whatever you can from your life because when life starts taking from you, it takes even your last breath.
5. In this world, people will always throw stones on the path of your success. It depends on what you make from them – a wall or a bridge.
6. Challenges make life interesting; overcoming them make life meaningful.
7. There is no joy in victory without running the risk of defeat.
8. A path without obstacles leads nowhere.
9. Past is a nice place to visit but certainly not a good place to stay.
10. You can’t have a better tomorrow if you are thinking about yesterday all the time.
11. If what you did yesterday still looks big to you, then you haven’t done much today.
12. If you don’t build your dreams, someone else will hire you to build theirs.
13. If you don’t climb the mountain; you can’t view the plain.
14. Don’t leave it idle – use your brain.
15. You are not paid for having brain, you are only rewarded for using it intelligently.
16. It is not what you don’t have that limits you; it is what you have but don’t know how to use.
17. What you fail to learn might teach you a lesson.
18. The difference between a corrupt person and an honest person is: The corrupt person has a price while the honest person has a value.
19. If you succeed in cheating someone, don’t think that the person is a fool…… Realize that the person trusted you much more than you deserved.
20. Honesty is an expensive gift; don’t expect it from cheap people.
This is very interesting post and I want all my friends and family to benefit.
Comments
Anonymous says
He has wasted a life time opportunity to make the luo prosperous spending his political life wondering from one protest to onother and is about to leave the scene living his luo people squeezed in one corner of Kenya waiting for a luo Messiah.The only thing he has left his people is argument and more arguments for the sake of protest.
Anonymous says
as the Bible, from the abundance of the heart the mouth speaks. A heart that is like yours needs much grace from God to afford even a little honesty, any I didn’t expect such a virtue from such like you. may God bless you.
Anonymous says
He is living his people poor, angry and frustrated, it has been a half century of a one family show in luo Nyanza. A family that has taken them through a wild political adventure. The Kikuyu owed them a debt, but their adventurous nature made it impossible to pay back.
Steve says
Anonymous,
We forgive you for you dont know what you are saying. Either you are two young to understand Your own history or you are an illitrate fellow pupporting to be knowing something. But in all you are not worth engaging.
ni mimi says
Don’t comment about Lou here. Raila is an international figure. In the same page with Mandela. Not even the land grabber late mzee jomo kenyatta can match him.
You argue that way and you are jobless or entrenched
Shame on you with traditional archaic tribe
ABU GAS says
THE GREATEST MINDS SEE PAST THE PRESENT!THERE CAN NEVA BE PEACE WITHOUT JUSTICE.WHO ARE YOU GONNA RULE!?READ ALL UA BOOKS WELL,YOUNG ONES!THIS GOVT. IS DOOMED…MILLIONS HAVE NOTHING TO LOSE.THEY CAN’T KILL DEM ALL.CAN THEY!?
Vincent says
Its not Raila’s responsibility to make us rich, bt provide an environment tht make us so, bt corrupt minds cannot see tis,because thy want to take advantage of the poor or supporting pple who do, The democracy/devolution/constitution/vision 2030. Are the environment created by Raila. Uhuru just like Kibaki and Moi will disappear from our memories soon. Bt Raila our grand children will remember him as the father of democracy. And ill be proud to tell it coz i was part of tht history.
Anonymous says
For the good changes that has happened in kenya Hon Raila had been part of it. The other side uhuruto and jubilee side have been taking our nation to stone age (days of witchcraft in the name of kiuk cult elder) to ground zero.
Anonymous says
Why is it that most people tend to think in one direction however much shameful it is. It is ur tm tn reason that way, a tm wl come when sense wl dawn on you. So good r these words of wisdom that I thought most wld appreciate. POLENI, “Looking at life frm the negative end only leads dspair”
Zea says
fellows,what do uhuru and ruto take us for? i mean voters for example promised stadias not even one is finished after 4 years,that aside,free treatment with doctors strikes and now nurses for over 3months.lastly to amend laws so that they retain office are they leaders or something else in leadership garments.
Anonymous says
I wish his execelleny raila odinga anice time in his campaign trail.u a atrue leader ,mandela of kenya but for us here in uganda we have no say bye.
Learning something says
uganda brother we are all together in prayer just believe me, i always do pray for your country.
edson mkala says
lets face the reality there is no other leader than raila, he is the only person who gives the truth and stand with it. wish all comrades citizens open up there eyes and see what’s best for them,
wish u all the best. hon raila amolo odinga
mc mbare says
Kibaki led but nobody is remembering him,can this thick minded talking about rails tell us y❓.long lived raila only idiots cant see ur achievements
Anonymous says
Your first commentator didn’t read item no. 18. Raila has a value not a price. No wonder all the regimes failed to buy him and not even moi could break his resolve for better Kenya. Raila shall never lead the luo to be rich by looting from other Kenyans. When he said Kibaki Tosha he meant well for Kenya away from his personal interest. Kibaki brought in his knowledge of economic management and we regained our roads, education, health services, food security,financial sector without much ado and Kenya stood on a trajectory of hope and focused progress.
What has Uhuruto brought to this country of their own? Why do we have debts in trillions without a means to repay? The much touted infrastructure projects are but fronts for fleecing public coffers of billions of easily acquired debts from corrupt governments and institutions that want to enslave poor kenyans into debt bondage. Who are going to use these roads if Kenyans are dying with doctors and nurses permanently on strike because they can’t afford to take their children to schools while the Samboja’s with degrees from Costa Rica having taken exams in Spanish language which he can’t utter or spell a word are the sonkos of this nation? What is the worth of nursing training if Serem can still categorise them as unskilled workers and how does a worthy government put the lives of its people in the hands of quacks if that be what MTCs are able to train?
The magic date is 26th Oct 2017 and if it be Uhuru’s birth day, Kenyan’s arise, vote to send him back to take care of the ageing great mammy at home as he has failed to take care of Kenyans. Ruto will go back to class and be the professor to teach Kenyans how to run get rich quick enterprises and with his holy business acumen we shall all be rich at the expense of the poor as for those who have not even the little they have shall be grabbed from them.
Every Kenyan has a duty to save this country from sinking to the abyss and the only way is to elect a sobre leadership as Mwalimu Dida has honestly given his prescription to save the affected.
Anonymous says
Raila is not your class. There shall never be a kikuyu woman who will give birth to a child who will be a hero like Raila. You r known for siring thieves,pickpockers,robbers, killers and all manner of evil things you can think of. A very useless community to live with.
sammy says
I wonder n ask myself when someone will comment n say Raila has made the Luo nation poor.My friend the Luo nation is proud because this man is consistent and just to be frank with u.Work hard to be that person u want to be.He has worked to be where he is so do your part
michael says
hapo sasa
Mat says
There is a particular group of people in Kenya who do not know what is right and wrong. Why should one blame Raila? Why can’t they blame the Electrol Fraud. Uhuruto and IEBC? Who has brought this mess to this country. Why can’t IEBC open the servers so that we can have the peace we need in this country? Uhuru has shown his true colours that he is a murderer why should these fake GSU men in uniform called Mungiki terrorise these university students? It is their democratic right to demonstrate peacefully. This particular day the demonstrations had nothing to do with Raila but Babu Owino. kikuyus are obsessed with Raila coz he tells them the truth. Let all university students vote for Raila, Kisii’s vote for Raila to protect Maraga, Luhyas vote for Raila to protect your Judge. Luos vote for Raila coz of murder of Msandos, Coast people vote for Raila coz of the port. Uhuru and Ruto shall never see peace coz of all the deaths they have caused. They killed sank bodies in Lake Victoria they have been EXPOSED
John says
There is only 3 things in this babu who calls him self baba,
1) women pants
2)demonstrations
3)mpesa
Now he is gone with your money that he said is for campaigning,which he borrowed from the pple he told not to go to work.
Felix k. c. says
somehow Raila manages to brainwash everyone . see, this man is not as good as people think. he does’nt even understand himself. look at the mistakes he has been making all over. Fat chance.