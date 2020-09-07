WERU TV goes viral with first major interview of DP Ruto, more key interviews to follow

Newly established Weru TV was on Sunday talk of town after the station hosted Deputy President William Ruto for the first time.

The Meru based TV station which is a sister station to Weru FM, went viral with the interview.

In the interview, DP Ruto made it clear that he will oppose the impending referendum being pushed by President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

“I support President Uhuru Kenyatta but I am not a fool… I will not support without asking a question when I have to…”

The DP was reacting to a comment that he is opposed to the changes to the Constitution while the President has already declared that it is time for amendments.

“An intelligent person must ask questions. Just because you support someone does not mean that you cannot ask questions,” Ruto added.

Ruto said he was still friends with Uhuru and he believed that the President would support his presidential bid at the next election.

“If Jubilee Party gives me the ticket, I will go to Uhuru and ask him to support me and I am believe that he will support me when we get there,” the DP said.

There has been suspicions that recent attacks on Ruto by some Jubilee Party officials and Cabinet Secretaries had the blessings of Uhuru.

Just a week ago, Ruto told the Star in an interview that he was ready to leave Jubilee in the future is things do not work out.

The DP however said that there were people who had an aim of pushing him to fight with Uhuru but had failed.

“These people pretend that they are speaking for the President. The Uhuru Kenyatta that I know cannot be that petty. How can Uhuru send people to insult Ruto?” the DP said.

He added that the changes that were made in Parliament were aimed at making him react and when he did not some thought he was a coward.

Ruto also told off Jubilee Vice-Chairman David Murathe who has been calling on people too support ODM leader Raila Odinga.

“These are people who you have not seen supporting the Jubilee agenda. They are only interested in dividing Kenyans,” Ruto said.

He added that he and President Uhuru Kenyatta were not scheming against Raila as they were not “political conmen.”

Ruto also declared that soon, those who are going against the party would soon be kicked out.

“Just relax. We will solve these things with time. Some of them are said to be involved in misappropriation of public funds,” the DP said.

Ruto also termed as rumours reports that he has been locked out of Cabinet and National Security Council meetings at State House.

“That is some cheap propaganda. There is no meeting that I have been invited to State House and have not attended,” Ruto said.

The DP also downplayed the recent utterances by Environment Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko who referred to him as the clerk to the President.

“We can only forgive them. We should be focused on delivery of services. As Cabinet Secretaries, with President Uhuru Kenyatta have mandated them to help in the delivery of the Jubilee manifesto,”Ruto said.

He added; “It’s unfortunate to see leaders who have never been elected lecturing elected leaders. Such leaders are a threat to the country’s unity.”

Ruto also said that Jubilee Asili is not a political party but an office for those locked out of Jubilee headquarters in Pangani by power brokers.

On the ongoing clamour to change the Constitution, the DP said that creating five position for five tribal kingpins is not the answer.

“The problem is not the Constitution but the people. We have been told that we need to change the Constitution to avoid electoral violence. The Constitution does not cause violence. The violence is caused by people who do not want to accept election results,” Ruto said.

He said that the agenda should be to eliminate tribal politics in our parties and champion a national agenda.

“Unemployed youth languishing in poverty form the biggest group, bigger than any tribal group. This group is the biggest stakeholder in the formation of the next government,” Ruto said.

Ruto said that instead of focusing on Constitutional changes, leaders should be focusing on creating jobs for Kenyans especially due to the ongoing pandemic.

He noted the Big Four agenda was set up to ensure that Kenyans have jobs especially under the manufacturing and housing pillars.

“We are not doing as well as we would have wanted and that is why we are asking the Cabinet Secretaries to focus on ensuring that those things are delivered,” the DP said.