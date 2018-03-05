Were Our Poorly Paid Police Enticed with Allowances To Kill NASA Supporters During Elections?

A photo doing rounds on social media of police officers lining like school kids waiting for Maziwa ya Nyayo has ignited the conversation on police brutality during last year’s elections.

The officers had lined up at their Nairobi Area headquarters for allowances relating to assignment during elections.

Kenyans took to social media to muse over the so called ‘special assignments’ that the police were tasked with during elections.

Did the assignments they are being paid for include the killing and brutalizing of citizens and stoning of motorcades? https://t.co/RbaPj4ykcR — gathara (@gathara) March 5, 2018

It is remembered that in the period running to the election, during and after, the police used extreme force on opposition supporters, many including six months old baby Pendo and nine year old Moraa were murdered by the police.

In Nairobi alone, police at least 50 who were accounted for and injured hundreds.

This has perhaps informed the Opposition’s cal for Police reforms, a service marred with corruption, tribalism and unconstitutionally subservient to the Executive.