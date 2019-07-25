Well deserved, Kenyans congratulate Yvonne Okwara for emerging 2nd in journalist ranking

Kenyans are continuing to pour their hearts on the latest journalists ranking that emerged on thursday morning .

The ranking placed Citizen Tv journalist Yvonne Okwara at position 2.

Here are some sentiments from Kenyans:

Congratulations Yvonne Okwara Matole. The position well deserved. That is SPLENDID.#Top100JournalistsKE pic.twitter.com/i1vg3OLQPS — Wayne Brian (@waynebrian7) July 25, 2019

Congratulations Yvonne Okwara for emerging 2nd in the #Top100JournalistsKE

The Future Is Female!! pic.twitter.com/YPAE2KZoDs — Ms.Claire 👑 (@C_Waithira) July 25, 2019

@YvonneOkwara deserves to be on the Top 10 Journalists in Kenya 2019 list. She does her research well. She has beauty, brains and opinionated. Big up to you Yvonne. You should have been number 1 on the list. – @MwalimuRachel #NRGBreakfastClub @xclusivedeejay pic.twitter.com/7aCu6wPFPD — NRG Radio (@NRGRadioKE) July 25, 2019

yvonne Okwara's performance on screen is just breathtaking. I watch The explainer in awe every single time and she truly deserves to be highly ranked and appreciated like this. #top100journalistsKE https://t.co/NLjHj8PDki — Joss (@Jossthereal) July 25, 2019