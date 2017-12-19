Welcome To WAYNBERG ACADEMY Kasarani, Centre For Excellence

WAYNBERG ACADEMY is a Christian school located in Sunton, Kasarani. The school is located in the lower part of Kamuteine next to Anasma building.

The school has modern learning facilities thathelp children grow physically, mentally, and spiritually.

With the help of the school directors Professor John Memba Ochora (JKUAT) and his wife Dr. Florence Memba (JKUAT) the school mentors children to attain high level of knowledge.

Weinberg has professionally trained teachers and staff. For daycare, the school has well trained nannies with nursing experience.

The school is situated in a learning-friendly environment with maximum security.

Our day care is well organized with all kind of toys including talking ones and build-blocks which enables kids bambinos to learn how to build blocks thus developing cycle motor skills.

The school offers among others:

1. Day care services

2. Baby class

3. Nursery

4. Pre-unit

5. Class1to 5

Other services offered by the school include:

•Playing tools

•Transport

•Free porridge for all pupils

•Lunch

•Trips for pupils

•Compulsory computer classes and

•Swimming classes

INTEVIEWS are ongoing.

For enquiries please contact:

0710766737 or 0729560299



OUR SCHOOL MOTTO: Strive for greater heights.

OUR VISION: To provide the highest quality of education for all children.

OUR MISSION: To foster each child’s well being as a foundation for academic and life success.

TRY US, YOU’LL NOT GO WRONG