Kenya Today

Kenya News, analysis & in-depth reports

Welcome To WAYNBERG ACADEMY Kasarani, Centre For Excellence

3 Comments

WAYNBERG ACADEMY is a Christian school located in Sunton, Kasarani. The school is located in the lower part of Kamuteine next to Anasma building.

The school has modern learning facilities thathelp children grow physically, mentally, and spiritually.

With the help of the school directors Professor John Memba Ochora (JKUAT) and his wife Dr. Florence Memba (JKUAT) the school mentors children to attain high level of knowledge.

Weinberg has professionally trained teachers and staff. For daycare, the school has well trained nannies with nursing experience.

The school is situated in a learning-friendly environment with maximum security.

Our day care is well organized with all kind of toys including talking ones and build-blocks which enables kids bambinos to learn how to build blocks thus developing cycle motor skills.

The school offers among others:
1. Day care services
2. Baby class
3. Nursery
4. Pre-unit
5. Class1to 5

Other services offered by the school include:
Playing tools
Transport
Free porridge for all pupils
Lunch
Trips for pupils
Compulsory computer classes and
Swimming classes

INTEVIEWS are ongoing.
For enquiries please contact:
0710766737 or 0729560299

OUR SCHOOL MOTTO: Strive for greater heights.
OUR VISION: To provide the highest quality of education for all children.
OUR MISSION: To foster each child’s well being as a foundation for academic and life success.

TRY US, YOU’LL NOT GO WRONG

Comments

  2. ON AVERAGE AS KENYANS WE EARN A PALTRY SUM OF 15K PER MONTH. TELL ME HOW MUCH DO I NEED TO TAKE MY KID TO THIS KINDERGARTEN SCHOOL? OF COURSE THIS IS NOT FOR US KENYANS.

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Disclaimer

Contact

Privacy and cookies