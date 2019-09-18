Kenya Today

“We wont vote for those who killed our people”, Hon. Moses Kuria

Gatundu south member of parliament Moses Kuria has bashed Central tanga tanga branch or leading them do a death trap.
Kuria argued that they cant vote for someone who killed their brothers and sisters just years ago.
The outspoken legislator who seemed to be firing shots at the deputy president following the 2007 post election violence.
Kuria pointed out Kiharu mp Ndindi Nyoro and his Kikuyu counterpart Kimani Ichungwa for supporting their nemesis.

