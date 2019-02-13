We wont end the strike until we are paid, Panyako defies Uhuru’s order

Kenya National Union of Nurses (KNUN) has vowed to continue with their Nationwide strike despite President Uhuru Kenyatta ordering them to return to work by 8A.M Friday, February 15.



The union’s Secretary-General Seth Panyako has said that the nurses have no plan to call off the strike until their grievances are fully addressed. He insisted that the strike is unlawful and nurses are only fighting for what rightfully belongs to them.

“The strike is a right and properly in place, we shall give them directions,” said Panyako,

His sentiments were backed by Joseph Bwasi, the chairman of KNUN who said the government will not intimidate them as they seek legal redress.



The nurses said that they are not addressing the directive of the Head of State but the ongoing strike. President Uhuru Kenyatta had declared the ongoing nurses strike unlawful.

Speaking during a press briefing at State House, Uhuru said that the nurses have no moral authority to stay away from work at the expense of the common mwanainchi’s health.He directed nurses to resume to work by Friday 8.00 am.

He also threatened to send packing nurses who will not comply with the new directive when that time comes.

The Head of State said that the national and county governments have agreed to work together to ensure the nurses report to their work stations with immediate effect.

“Accordingly, any nurse who fails to report to work as directed above will be dismissed by the county governments and the ministry of health,” reads a statement from the President.

Nurses have been lamenting of unpaid allowances, lack of promotions and poor working conditions among other grievances during the strike.