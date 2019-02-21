We will trounce Wiper in the Embakasi south by-election ,declares ODM Sec. Sifuna

ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna has told off Wiper Party to prepare for a tough battle in the upcoming by-election in Embakasi South.

The seat fell vacant after Julius Mawathe’s(wiper) 2017 election was nullified by the Supreme Court last December.

Sifuna who was Speaking in Nyahururu town on Wednesday when he met ODM delegates from Nyandarua County noted that it was a democratic right for every party to support its own candidate and that Sumra will face off with Wiper candidate and they will win with a landslide.

The Secretary General has said that the party refuses to bow down to wiper’s pressure to withdraw their candidate and instead back the wiper contender as the Supreme court had proved that Sumra’s election had been rigged.

He also defended Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho from his critics and dared politicians who have evidence that can link the Governor with Akasha brothers to step forward.

Speaking at the same time Nyandarua County ODM chairperson David Manyara refuted claims that there were fallouts in the party.

Mr Manyara noted that it was Nasa that collapsed after its leadership differed in ideologies and not ODM.

Mawathe vied on the Wiper party ticket but his win was challenged by ODM’s Irshad Sumra.