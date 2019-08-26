We will not spare anyone in the tax payment war- commissioner general James Mburu

Probe against tax evaders is not going to end anytime soon after the newly appointed Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) commissioner-general James Githii Mburu said that the fight ‘has just begun’.

Mburu who succeeded John Njiraini in June noted that over Sh250 billion that has been lost through tax evasion in the last two years will be recovered in due time.

“This is the amount that we have been able to confirm and verify so far. Tax evasion is bleeding this country to death. We must stop it!” he said

In a chilling message to the evaders, the KRA boss noted that the few who have been neglecting the taxes will be caught. He added that the probe is not targeting anyone, but those not doing the right thing.

During celebrations to mark 60 years since the founding of the Christ is the Answer Ministries (CITAM) on Saturday, President Uhuru Kenyatta had reiterated that the fight towards tax evasion will continue.

“We will continue to say that as long as they continue doing that (evading taxes), Caesar must get his fair share. Why should it go to the pockets of five people?” posed Uhuru

Fight against tax evasion has since seen top businessmen arraigned in court among them Naivasha-based Keroche Breweries Ltd founders Tabitha Karanja and her husband, Joseph Karanja.

The government has also declined to renew licences of top gambling firms over claims if failing to comply with tax regulations.