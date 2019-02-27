We will not rush NYS case because of Waiguru,no sacred cow says EACC CEO Twalib mbarak

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) boss Twalib Mbarak has said that the anti-graft agency was not going to treat Governor Waiguru any differently because she is a governor in the NYS case.



The EACC boss was keen to note that the agency is currently dealing with a handful of other cases which are yet to be resolved but promised that she would get her feedback through the normal process.

“The case is being handled. She will get feedback through the normal process. There is no need to rush just because she is a governor. Her case is not special,” said Mbarak.

His reply came after the Kirinyaga county boss wrote her sixth letter to the anti-corruption agency saying among other things, the NYS saga had dragged her name through the mud.

In the letter, Waiguru cited frustration with the case which enters its third year, even after the EACC ascertained that NYS scandal suspect Josephine Kabura had given a false affidavit.

Kabura had previously implicated her former boss Anne Waiguru in an affidavit, saying that her boss was aware of the massive Ksh.791 million looting at the NYS.

When the news of the scandal broke in 2015, Waiguru, then Devolution Cabinet Secretary threw in the towel, resigning on medical grounds, on the advice of her doctor.

During a press briefing, she explained to the media that she had asked her boss, Uhuru Kenyatta to assign her lighter duties.