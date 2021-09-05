We will not allow DP Ruto’s UDA to be the dominant party in Mt Kenya, we will have our own parties

I note with concern attempts by the team of my fellow Mt Kenya MPs who met in Aberdares today to label all other parties as regional, tribal or selfish

The truth of the matter is that the United Democratic Alliance which they purport to portray as the ONLY vehicle in the region is only one member of the Hustler Nation. Further, the Hustler Nation is and can not be owned by any particular individual as we started it all as a mass movement and an idea whose time has come

It is also a fact that UDA is perceived to be dominated by incumbent MPs who are hell bent to lock out their potential challengers out of the 2022 race.



Further, a party that has only 1 MP and 2 MCAs from Kiambu, Nyandarua and Nakuru can not claim to have bragging rights to brand all other parties as regional or tribal.

This is the kind of hubris and chest thumping that destroyed the Jubilee Party which we formed with so much hope and enthusiasm. It is the clearest attempt to take us to the days of the one party state and the dark KANU era. I was in the clamour for multi-partyism and the second liberation alongside Hon Mwangi Kiunjuri and Hon Martha Karua, as a young and vibrant student leader at the University of Nairobi. I am not as young and vibrant today and I can not go back to the streets to fight for multi-partyism again. I can only guard what is there.

The price of freedom is vigilance. We embrace and are all ready for team work, to work with everyone towards economic emancipation of all Hustlers. But we can not afford to close our eyes and forget contemporary history, let alone missing to learn from it. We are cognisant that history is a terrible bed to sleep in yet it is a wonderful lesson to learn.

It is this lesson that we failed to learn from the warning signals of 1992 and 1997 that led this country to a near armageddon of 2007/2008. If we had learnt this lesson in 1992 and 1997, a child who was thrown from the BOTTOM of a Church UP a window on 30th December 2007 would have survived.

I look forward to working with like minded colleagues in the HUSTLER NATION MOVEMENT to REALISTICALLY uplift the lives of all Hustlers.

I am a man on a mission to defend our hard fought democratic gains. In this MISSION I have no SPACE to retreat nor LUXURY to SURRENDER

UDA is NOT the only political party in the Hustler Nation Family. Any other narrative is false, outdated and ill-intentioned

HON MOSES KURIA, HSC

PARTY LEADER

CHAMA CHA KAZI

Los Angeles, 4th September 2021