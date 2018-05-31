We Will Make North Rift UNGOVERNABLE – Maize Farmers Vow as NCPB Looters Walk Free

Farmers in Uasin Gishu County have threatened to stage a mother of all demonstrations in Eldoret town if the National Cereals and Produce Board will not pay them for their deliveries by end of next week.

The farmers gave a one week ultimatum to the government to ensure they are paid or else they make Eldoret town ungovernable.

“We shall shut down this town, hakuna magari itapita hapa” said Mr. Stephen Tum, a farmer from Soy.

The farmers, outraged by news of the loss of Ksh. 2 billion meant to pay them for their maize delivery to the national store said they will do everything possible to make sure they are paid.



“We will overturn every table in all the hotels in this town (Eldoret)” said Mr. Tum. “We will not allow anyone to eat. We will not want to see ugali, sugar tea or milk on the tables” he added.



The farmers said their threats should not be taken lightly and urged the Agriculture CS Mr. Mwangi Kiunjuri to compel the National Cereals and Produce Board to pay them before the one week ultimatum lapses.

This story was first published at PAENewsKenya.com