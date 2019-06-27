We will impeach CS Munya soon, DP Ruto ally mps vow

Tension within the ruling Jubilee government went a notch higher since Deputy President William Ruto made allegations on a group of Cabinet Secretaries plotting for his assassination.

Trade and Industrialization CS Peter Munya who was first to complain over the alleged plot, has been accused of leading a team of Mt. Kenya leaders among them Transport minister James Macharia, ICT boss Joe Mucheru, and Health CS Sicily Kariuki of plotting the DPs assassination.

Elgeiyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen has now come out to claim that Munya is grossly incompetent in his docket and that he is just hiding incompetence in the pretending to solve the Mt. Kenya problems in secrecy.

He went on to link him to the Inland Container Depot (ICD) cargo delays arguing that if he was competent enough, President Uhuru Kenyatta would not have gone to there to demand the release of all held cargo.

”Those problems that the people of central are facing are in the dockets of PS Munya. If Peter Munya wanted to do his job, the President would not have had to go to ICD to release goods…. He is grossly incompetent,” ranted Murkomen.

Munyahas accused Ruto of linking him to the plot without proper investigations.

“We want to confirm we have been having meetings. Indeed, we had a meeting in La Mada and we will continue having meetings because, under the Constitution of Kenya, there is freedom of assembly and expression,” Munya claimed.