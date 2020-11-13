We will buy wheelbarrows that will surpass the number of vehicles in Niarobi- Tanga Tanga says

By Dennis Itumbi via FB

THE STATE OF THE HUSTLER NATION

2011.

Deputy Prime Minister, Uhuru Kenyatta had three main threats to his State House ambition.

I will deal with ONE, in view of his State Of The Nation Address

The rest in a joint book soon.

He agreed with the SWOT Analysis that told him…

1 People say you were born with a Silver Spoon in your mouth

2. That you are a child of Privilege, who knows no struggle, things came to you

3. You do not even know the price of bread or milk

4. By the way do you know where Kariobangi is located? Baba Ndogo and a few other places we mentioned to him in the brutally honest conversation.

5. Do you have a story beyond Royalty? Ever slept hungry? Ever been broke? Have you ever wanted something and you could NOT afford?

6. Ever bought anything Mutumba? Second hand?

7. Did you ever apply for a job and you were told No Way? Or even worse no response came your way?

8. Have you ever stressed on where Rent will come from?

There were 18 questions on this topic. Provocative, some unfair – but if we were to succeed, we needed honest answers from the CHARISMATIC leader who sat and took notes as the team took him through questions that would inform an energetic campaign.

He was not a commoner. He was a PRINCE – even to us in the room.

I swear before that day, despite my age and years in Nairobi, I had not known Alcohol is sold in large Bottles.

It was that day, asked to come in with a bottle of Jameson, that I learnt there is pombe that is sold in 1 litre bottles such as Jameson and Singleton.

Anyway, I digress.

We then collectively developed a plan. On this issue number one. It was a 6 months plan.

I will not divulge details.

It worked.

We, ourselves believed what we were saying, so much so that we created a new reality.

The bottom line was no-one chooses where they are born.

Presented in many interesting ways and various platforms.

Cool. Relatable. Available guy.

We even had to buy his Facebook page, from members of his own family and a guy who today lectures us on newspaper columns on how to Support President Uhuru, a man he had little trust with in the beginning. Uhuru, to him was a business transaction.

Anyway, this repeated message of INCITING and RADICALIZING youth is completely unfortunate.

If we could sit and work on making a DPM believed to have a Silver Spoon in his Mouth and it was accepted as Good Work. We can tell REAL stories of struggle and triumph.

We can Surely do the REAL thing, FREE of Drama.

IF we could largely script a Fictional Novel and Movie, complete with high end Animations, we can Compile without Soundtrack the story of Mama Mboga who wants to own a Fresh Vegetable Supermarket and that of Milka, the House girl, who wants to write her experiences for a Magazine.

Basicalky, ensure that Every Dream has a place in Governance.

Deliver a Wheelbarrow to every idea.

In addition to a Blue and Fiscal Economy, add a CREATIVE ECONOMY, driven by talents and innovation.

Yes, let us FIRE up POSSIBILITIES. INVEST in RAW dreams and CREATE a Nation that is full of the colour of Hope and Achievement through Government driven Investment.

Do not tell us that is INCITEMENT or RADICALIZAYION.

Roads and SGR are great investments.

But what use if we cannot help pay Hospital Bills of vulnerable people through NHIF?

What use, if we destroy homes of people at night and leave ordinary Old Women desperate and without alternative?

We see Boda Boda riders in terms of statistics and how NYS can make money from them through training as opposed to how we can invest in their business and they own local Assembly Plants and own Matatus maybe

If Incitement is boosting the sales of Stephen Odhiambo who makes folding benches or handing Karanja a T-Shirt printing machine or Wafula a Car wash machine and Tank – Then the incitement has just started.

32 year old Mwangi, who wanted 5 Mkokoteni’s to help save his childhood friends from alcoholism, is today running a Garbage collection business and his friends are now too busy and making money for their families and themselves.

There is Hamisi, who now has expanded his Rabbit and chicken business three times, because he got feeds and a boost for Market.

Incitement? Radicalization – PREPARE FOR MORE!

Like Emmanuel Talam, has tweeted, call it Incitement or Radicalization, we will have the Conversation.

#HustlerNation has Not even Started

The State of the HUSTLER NATION is FIRED UP!

FROM

The SPOKESMAN