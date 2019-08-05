We were not able to help Ken’s mother stop the cremation, its was a family matter- Hon Mbadi

Ken Okoth’s mother, Angelina Ajwang, tried to reach out to two Luo MPs, on Friday, before her son’s cremation took place on Saturday.

She wanted the MPs to stop Okoth’s widow, Monica Lavender, from proceeding with the cremation.

Reports by the Standard indicated that Ms Ajwang tried to reach an MP from Migori County and another from Kisumu county in a bid to get their help.

It is reported that her attempts to leave voice calls were futile, hence, she resorted to sending text messages to them. One of the Luo MPs saw the messages and posted on their Whatsapp forum.

“Jodalawa (my kinsmen)…I just got a message from Mama Ken and I called her back…she is pleading for help so that she can bury her son…She sounded so desperate” the text read.

Suba South MP, John Mbadi, stated that there was little that could have been done to resolve the situation in any other way.

“Even if she reached out to us, there was little we could do because that was a family decision. They just needed to talk as a family,” Mbadi noted.

On Saturday, the late Ken Okoth’s maternal nephew, Elvis Oluoch, stated that they were disappointed with the decision to cremate the former Kibra MP.

Therefore, mourning Ken’s mother, Angeline Ajwang Ongere, decided to resort to burying a banana stem to symbolise the internment of her son, after skipping the cremation.