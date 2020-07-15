‘We surrender everything to Raila team, Uhuru sold us out’- Hon Moses Kuria yaps

By Moses Kuria

Congratulations Hon Otiende Amolo incoming Chair of the Justice & Legal Affairs Committee. Congratulations Hon Junet Mohammed, Hon Peter Kaluma and Hon Anthony Oluoch for making it to this vital committee. Now do not forget why Baba has appointed you to this vital committee- Deliver BBI, deliver a Baba friendly Chief Justice, deliver a Baba compliant IEBC and a Baba nominee for the Registrar of Political Parties. Stick to your Terms of Reference (ToRs) and Key Performance Indicators (KPIs). Tuliuzwa na tukakubali. Ilibidi

Here are some of the comments that followed:

Alfred Koome Alfie: prepare all accounts to blog ,bcz after 2022 yu will be irrelevant having lost in a landslide in Gatundu south. Uhuru is delivering now .tumewajua with your sugoi thieves,tuibe pamoja yuv been holding his country hostage .Shindwe saitani



Jamba Ya Kirinyaga: And don’t forget your daily dosage of changaa, we don’t want seizures and hallucinations from you anymore.

Caroli-Lwanga Kiprop Arap Kemboi: So when you were there in the committee,who were you delivering for?…those you named are such great brains that’ll actually deliver the wishes of Kenyans at the legislature…you guys were only delivering for “tyranny of numbers”…at least for the next two years parliament will be a true, relevant and working August House 🙏

Stevo Nyaashishkey: Now what should we do. Some of us never knew such committees ever existed until you were kicked out of them…To me my life is the same…NO DIFFERENCE.



Osire K’Kiriago: Those are distinguished lawyers. Right people for the right job. The time is also right. Respect better brains.



Robert Saina: Opportunity comes once. Indeed Uhuru Kenyatta has given them a golden opportunity. 2017 elections was actually a scam. They deserve that. Now you can see! The president has confirmed unknowingly that some areas of Nyanza didn’t vote for Jubilee. It was illegitimate afterall! Raila Odinga won 2017 elections. Congratulations!

Ibrahim Mamad: Moses kuria is now joining the league of matured politicians not like before. now I can see he is congratulating bright law makers.



Hillary Korir: Baba was never a ‘muguruki’ after all. Kenya belongs to all Kenyans. Things change and so you should.



Muhia Wa Waweru: You auctioned yourselves on a market day .. just go slow and watch as the Government you once owned drive you to jeopardy brother, that is the price paid for dishonest and disloyalty .

Mbugua Isaac: The drama we r about to see is grown up n drunken men in the middle of road telling others,”wacha serikali ikojoe”

Kanyango Githae: Hamkuuzwa, mlinunuliwa. Now stick to your key performance indicators, kutusi baba na kula ile kidogo Rasputin amebakisha ya rent. And don’t forget the CDF case, talk nicely to the new team, they can recommend very good lawyers

Kibiwott Kogo Arap Rutto: Welcome to Kenya where you queue in a police station untill you decide to forgive the person you had gone to report

Renson Bulimo: You were not sold but u were bought by the sugoi man let me also thank you for involving your family members in your corrupt dealings meantime when u go to kamiti great your brother in crime Mr. Waluke



Eve Winston: : Am happy because you are always bitter. I you dared the president to get you out of the committee, and you said not interested. Now you know who is Raila. Baba enjoy the handshake to the fullest. Am waiting To see how Ruto is going to be president. Hustle nation will fall terribly. 😅



Simon King: : This is one idiots who think Kenya belongs to kikuyus alone. We have 47 communities Mr drunkard next we are having a prime minister from pokomo chief Justice from turkana and soo on. So this tribal mentality should get you over like hangover