We owe Raila a big debt, shelved his personal interest for this Nation: Gov. Waiguru

Governor Waiguru during Embrace Kenya event in Murang’a narrated a story of how the handshake was not an easy thing for the leaders from the mount Kenya region including the President.



It had reached a point where their businesses were closing down, they were fearing over the fate of their community members who are well spread all over the country…they opted to seek truce with the only one who would bring peace, tranquility and unity, that one man was Baba.





That as a community they’re greatly indebted to him.

She went further to reveal how she was feeling uneasy, stressed, bitter with one Hon Gladys Wanga who ensured that any chance she got to address the people during NASA presidential campaigns in 2017 she would hit her below the belt, soiling her name beyond the ‘limit’.

That she would stop anything to listen to Wanga’s next damage. Waiguru added that though it was not easy for her to work with ‘enemies’, she is glad that spreading the message of peace, unity, economic development, getting back to work under the Embrace Kenya has brought them together.

It was at that moment that Hon. Gladys Wanga joined her on the podium to embrace her. They promised to work together going forward.