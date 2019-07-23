We must go for a referendum- Senator Samuel Poghisio

KANU Senator Samuel Poghisio has predicted that the nation will not manage to avoid the two proposed constitutional amendments.

This comes amid a push by a section of legislators allied to former Premier Raila Odinga and the Thirdway Alliance who are seeking constitutional changes on various issues through a referendum.

Ekuru Aukot’s led Punguza Mizigo bid seeks to among others, abolish over-representation in elective positions.

The west Pokot Senator Samuel Poghisio said that one of the pushes will succeed, observing that the nation will ultimately head to the polls to correct the 2010 constitution.

The Senator also lauded Aukot for managing to surpass the required 1 million signatures, which were on Thursday approved by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

“We must congratulate Aukot, he did not declare those signatures valid, the IEBC did,” he added.

Raila has also proposed the return to the parliamentary system of governance from the current presidential one, with Uhuru stressing on the need for an all-inclusive government.