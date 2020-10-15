‘We don’t need Wheelbarrows in Gusii’- DP Ruto lectured as protests rock Nyamira

Protests rocked Nyamira county as area youth took to the streets demonstrating against DP Ruto’s politics of Wheelbarrow. The protests were prompted after DP Ruto addressed a fundraiser at Sironga grounds where he attacjed Interior CS Fred Matiangi.

DP Ruto and his allies Thursday launched scathing attacks against top government officials whom he said tried to stop his political rallies in Nyamira last week.

Youths supporting the Interior CS, President Uhuru and former premier Raila Odinga demonstrated demanding respect for Dr Matiang’i.



Led by Ms Josephine Nyang’au, the youths said they appreciate DP Ruti for his empowerment programmes in Nyamira but cautioned that insults directed at the CS were uncalled for. The declared Nyamira to be CS Matiangi’s ‘bedroom’

They addressed journalists at Tombe shopping centre in Kitutu Masaba where they said DP Ruto should avoid a section of Gusii like Hon Sylvanus Osoro and Millicent Omanga who abuse Dr Matiang’i whenever they open their dirty mouths.

