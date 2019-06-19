We don’t have development projects in MT. Kenya, Hon. Kuria blasts Uhuru

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria seems to be drifting away from President Uhuru Kenyatta, following his latest allegations against Jubilee administration.

Early this year, a standoff ensued between Uhuru and Kuria, with the president blasting him for claiming that Mt Kenya region had been neglected by Jubilee administration.

“I am not a person who is easily scared… Those going around playing petty politics I want to tell them this. We will not launch development projects based on which region a leader comes from. We want all 45 million Kenyans to benefit, we want all corners of this country to grow,” said Kenyatta early this year.

“We want a country where every single citizen is entitled to development regardless of where the leader comes from. Kwa hivyo hao washenzi waachane na mimi…(Let those stupid people leave me alone).”

Mt Kenya region seems unsettled with the impending retirement of President Uhuru Kenyatta precipitating high octane politics in the region.

At Citizen TV on Tuesday, Kuria revisited his remarks, claiming that his people are angry with the government due to little development since Uhuru’s re-election.

“As 1 tribe, we need to give room to the other 41 tribes in Kenya. People from where I come from are angry. They say they do not see development,” said Kuria in his last blast against government.

On Sunday, President Uhuru Kenyatta accused Mt Kenya MPs of sabotaging his development agenda, warning that he will crush them if they continue with early campaigns.