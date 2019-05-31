We don’t elect presidents based on poverty level, “shenzi” : DP Ruto told

Leaders and elders have told off deputy president to stop seeking for sympathy in the race to the house on the hill come 2022.

This comes barely hours after the former Eldoret North MP described his story of a poor background adding that he wore his first shoe in 1981.

Here are some of the comments from Kenyans who criticized that narrative:

I equally grew up from a humble background,but I don’t subscribe to the thinking that we only thank God because he has made us to have material things and to have also blessed us to ascend to high political offices,but we have every reason to thank him for the gift of life. — Alfred Keter (@alfredarapketer) May 30, 2019

Dear DP Ruto. Just because you were poor and stole to become rich, doesn't give you reason to assume you're entitled to thank God more than others. Everyone has a struggle and reason to thank God. It's not about money. Some would exchange good health for money. — Karani Mutonga (@Karanimutonga) May 30, 2019

Ruto was not at Jamia Mosque. (Explain) — Ahmed Mohamed ((ASMALi)) (@Asmali77) May 30, 2019

The enemy is watching! — Lord Abraham Mutai (@ItsMutai) May 30, 2019

Dude has nothing, u shld hear him brag vile he was in the inner circle of kibaki and how kibaki and Raila commended him for his intelligence, ati how visionary he is sijui nini..thn again he brags abt 10k he was given in an office where corruption money was being shared. — Miss Lily (@NyabutoLilian) May 31, 2019

He doesn’t have to. Suffice to say politically, Uhuru has a more checkered history… — DD (@Disembe) May 31, 2019





There is something I don’t get. How is the @JubileePartyK, which has in its civil service ranks someone like @FredMatiangi, thinking of fielding William Ruto for presidency? If this party does that; it will be one of the most pathetic outrages it ever committed on Kenyans! pic.twitter.com/4jx09GBBnS — DD (@Disembe) May 31, 2019