We don’t elect presidents based on poverty level, “shenzi” : DP Ruto told

Leaders and elders have told off deputy president to stop seeking for sympathy in the race to the house on the hill come 2022.
This comes barely hours after the former Eldoret North MP described his story of a poor background adding that he wore his first shoe in 1981.
Here are some of the comments from Kenyans who criticized that narrative:
I equally grew up from a humble background,but I don’t subscribe to the thinking that we only thank God because he has made us to have material things and to have also blessed us to ascend to high political offices,but we have every reason to thank him for the gift of life.
— Alfred Keter (@alfredarapketer) May 30, 2019
Dear DP Ruto. Just because you were poor and stole to become rich, doesn't give you reason to assume you're entitled to thank God more than others. Everyone has a struggle and reason to thank God. It's not about money. Some would exchange good health for money.
— Karani Mutonga (@Karanimutonga) May 30, 2019
Ruto was not at Jamia Mosque.
— Ahmed Mohamed ((ASMALi)) (@Asmali77) May 30, 2019
The enemy is watching!
— Lord Abraham Mutai (@ItsMutai) May 30, 2019
Dude has nothing, u shld hear him brag vile he was in the inner circle of kibaki and how kibaki and Raila commended him for his intelligence, ati how visionary he is sijui nini..thn again he brags abt 10k he was given in an office where corruption money was being shared.
— Miss Lily (@NyabutoLilian) May 31, 2019
He doesn’t have to. Suffice to say politically, Uhuru has a more checkered history…
— DD (@Disembe) May 31, 2019
There is something I don’t get. How is the @JubileePartyK, which has in its civil service ranks someone like @FredMatiangi, thinking of fielding William Ruto for presidency? If this party does that; it will be one of the most pathetic outrages it ever committed on Kenyans! pic.twitter.com/4jx09GBBnS
— DD (@Disembe) May 31, 2019
The donation jokes in Kenya’s national prayer breakfast and the situation that is in the UK: Here is Kaikai’s kicker #NewsGang @LinusKaikai pic.twitter.com/9VeIqa0gHM
— Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) May 30, 2019
— Hon Ngunjiri Wambugu (@ngunjiriwambugu) May 30, 2019
Comments
Anonymous says
Nothing but the truth, with zillions ,rest assured we are taking it to the bank…war lied like a snake and cried like a crock .
Anonymous says
Gorilla tactics crying crock tears but inside is venomous bio hazard …
Anonymous says
Its natural for baby crocks to go bare foot .so he stole the shoes from baba…
Anonymous says
The said shoes must be returned for they are criminal ,io ni crimino y lie…
Anonymous says
Theft is crimino guilty as charged…