We cant declare cancer a national disaster- CS Sicily Kariuki

Kenya may be unable to deal with cancer even if the government decides to declare the disease a national disaster.

This is because the country has neither enough cancer specialists nor diagnostic and treatment equipment, experts from a professional association of cancer specialists have said.

And the government is yet to be sufficiently convinced that the crisis is of national disaster proportion. According to Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki, the data available is insufficient to make such a call.

According to Ms Kariuki, for the country to reach a point of declaring cancer a national disaster, there has to be sufficient, scientific and solid data built over a period time.

“I have sat with my teams including the experts and it is not that I am not sensitive and for us to be able to reach that point there are several things that need to be looked into,” she said.