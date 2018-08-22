We Are Tired Of This Luyha Unity Propaganda Bullshit

Fact: Senior Luhya leaders met in bid to forge one United front as the 2022 tick tock nears.



Fiction: The senior Luhya unity meeting was sponsored by DP.

Listen. Before you parade your ignorance, take a walk on the path of truth. Musalia can’t be sponsored by Ruto. Eugene Wamalwa cant be sponsored by Ruto to attend Luhya unity meeting. These 2 senior Luhya leaders have a name to guard. They have their own pride. I mean in our definition; THEY ARE MEN ENOUGH!

Abaluhya banje, murie? I am tired of these unending Luhya unity songs. The chorus has been on since 1992 till today. When a few senior Luhya leaders are politically and financially cornered, they retreat into unity chorus corner. They at times parade their bellies around the late Kijana Wamalwa grave every august, munch a number of chicken wings, empty a number of THICK milk tea flasks, hold their hands and shout out unity chorus. Abaami, I am tired of these circus year in year out. Same monkeys, same forest, different skins. My seniors kindly spare me this crap. Let all Luhya leaders unite under MUSALIA MUDAVADI and call it a day. The only unity we are chasing is anointing Musalia as the Luhya supremo. The rest can continue politicking and calling Raila names in all funerals around our villages.

Murio muno!