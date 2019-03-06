Kenya Today

We are tired of “mtu wetu” rhetoric, Kenyans cry foul on social media

Kenyans have taken to social media to express their feelings towards leaders protecting their tribesmen.
This follows talks by western mps allied to DP Ruto who questioned the sacking of former sports cs Rashid Echesa.
Here are some of the reactions:

  1. the day they visit IEBC offices is when Kinoti men will be taken seriously.

    Dr. Ruto should remember the proverbial story of an old lady who shielded a man eating hyena.

    Waswahili walisema eti “mwerevu hajinyoi”

