We are tired of “mtu wetu” rhetoric, Kenyans cry foul on social media

Kenyans have taken to social media to express their feelings towards leaders protecting their tribesmen.

This follows talks by western mps allied to DP Ruto who questioned the sacking of former sports cs Rashid Echesa.

Here are some of the reactions:

This is the type of reasoning that will forever pull us behind. They will keep saying "He is a thief but he is our thief" #MtuWetuNonsense pic.twitter.com/DG7ME8FFgf — Martoh 🇰🇪 (@realmartoh) March 6, 2019

Which tribe is the @ODPP_KE and the @DCI_Kenya investigating ? Don’t they investigate individuals who are in offices looting public funds? #MtuWetuNonsense — Kibet Benard (@KibetBenard_) March 6, 2019

William Ruto scandals. Cc. @kipmurkomen@WilliamsRuto

1. Dam scandal, he is involved

2. Pipeline scandal, he is involved

3. Maize 🌽 scandal, he was in.

4. The jet scandal, he was in.

5. Langata primarily land scandal

6. Weston Hotel land scandal#MtuWetuNonsense pic.twitter.com/Cy8nRBWfcI — Road Alerts (@RoadAlertsKE) March 6, 2019

They will keep on knocking on DCI and DPP but they will not knock them down.

They are NOT ordinary men. #MtuWetuNonsense pic.twitter.com/5piFUZ1ldB — Ambiyo The Runner (@IAmAmbiyo) March 6, 2019

I have warned President @UKenyatta not to dare sack Sicily our daughter from Nyandarua in his war on corruption and ineptitude in the cabinet because we gave him very many votes!

If he does It will be noisy and messy! My statement below👇#MtuWetuNonsense. pic.twitter.com/xn6VWhvyas — Polycarp Hinga® 🇰🇪 (@PolycarpHinga) March 6, 2019

#MtuWetuNonsense

Any time the war on corruption is escalated, some Leaders retreat back to their tribal cacoons to fight the investigators. Funny it only happens in a certain area. Then the politics of 2022 are put in mix! Individuals loot NOT tribes!! pic.twitter.com/CoGb3Lc4R2 — JOE MUHAHAMI (@Muhahami) March 6, 2019

#MtuWetuNonsense

The fired CS Rashid Echesa was in trouble over Pakistani belly dancers who were arrested at Balle Balle club in Parklands. During hearing of the case lawyer Ondieki,confidently told the court that the 8 girls were in Kenya with full permission of the then CS. pic.twitter.com/ha24WXmTTc — Kenya (@KenyaFire) March 6, 2019

2022 will come and go those that feel the fight against Corruption Is focused on 2022 should understand the fight against Corruption is beyond 2022 politics it’s about saving our future #MtuWetuNonsense — #NdotchTheBrand (@ndotch18) March 6, 2019

It's seems their pockets are full that's why they are protecting their master. They want the loot to continue trickling in. At the moment they are a frustrated lot coz the tap has been locked. #MtuWetuNonsense pic.twitter.com/YOfLotHsPF — Felix Mutua🗨️ (@FelixMu28970705) March 6, 2019