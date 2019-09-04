Kenya Today

We are the government, not CS Keriako Tobiko, RC Natembeya- Hon Murkomen

Elgeyo marakwet senator Kipchumba Murkomen has bashed environment cabinet secretary Keriako tobiko and Rift Valley cordinator George Natembeya for plans to evict people from the Mau forest.
The senate Majority leader said that the two officials do not speak on behalf of the president and that he is the the known government official.

Kenyans reacted differently;

