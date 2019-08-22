We are not targeting anyone, KRA says they are doing their mandated work

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has denied claims that it is targeting local entrepreneurs as the fight against tax evasion gains momentum across the country.

In a statement to the media houses, KRA noted that it is only exercising its duty of ensuring all those who are eligible to pay tax, do the same without defaulting.

The tax agency divulged that it will continue pursuing those who have not fulfilled their obligation in as far as tax payment is concerned.

“Kenyans should reject the narrative that KRA is fighting any individual or business. On the contrary, KRA has the additional responsibility of trade facilitation under which we support a business environment that is conducive for the growth of business,” KRA said as quoted by Capital FM.

KRA further noted that the it will also work towards identify its staff who aid the vice, and ensure legal action is taken against them.

“Majority of KRA staff are honest and committed to supporting Kenyans in paying their taxes. We are committed to weeding from our midst those of our staff who abuse the privilege Kenyans have bestowed on us by engaging in corrupt conduct,” KRA’s statement read in part.

The tax agency issued the statement after being accused of frustrating local investors.

On Wednesday, the Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji ordered for the arrest of Keroche Breweries CEO Tabitha Karanja and her husband Joseph Karanja over tax evasion claims.

A few weeks ago, Haji also ordered for the arrest of business tycoon Humphrey Kariuki over tax evasion claims.