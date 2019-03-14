We are neither targeting individuals nor tribes, DP Ruto should relax – DPP Noordin Haji

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji made it clear that they are not targeting individuals or a particular tribe.

Speaking on Citizen TV’s Jeff Koinange Live,the new sheriff in town stated that graft suspects have made recovery of assets difficult because of the ventures they pour the money looted from public coffers into.

DPP Haji said public officials accused of corruption more often than not end up laundering the money they looted in non-viable business ventures, hence making it hard to get back public funds for proper use.

He also rubbished claims by a section of politicians allied to Deputy President William Ruto that the war on graft is being used to target certain communities or individuals.

Haji, in mitigation, released a list detailing the numbers of people his office is investigating for graft crimes by ethnicity.

According to him, a majority of the suspects come from the Kikuyu community (141), followed by the Luo community (56) and the Kalenjin community (46).

A tough-talking DPP also defended the mode of arresting of suspects on Fridays and detaining them until Monday when they’re arraigned in court — what is now known as the kamata kamata Fridays — saying it is allowed by law.

The DPP also commended Chief Justice David Maraga for appointing 10 new Special Magistrates under the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes unit so as to ensure graft cases are sped up.

He further shielded both himself and Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti from allegations by a section of politicians that they are being used to fight political battles saying “we are nobody’s errand boys, except Kenyans.”