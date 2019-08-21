“We are being targeted as a community”, Hon. Sudi claims after arrest of Senator Cheragei

Outspoken Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi has become the first politician in Deputy President William Ruto to come out in defense of Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei who was on Monday arrested over hate speech allegations.

Sudi released a statement through his social media handles where he said Cherargei’s sentiments were a slip of the tongue that should have been solved through an apology, instead of an arrest.

The Nandi Senator landed in legal trouble after he claimed that those who opposed Ruto’s presidency would be profiled and “action taken against them after the DP ascends to power in 2022”

Sudi named former Molo MP Joseph Kiuna, Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju, and former Limuru MP George Nyanja as some leaders who have allegedly engaged in hate speech.

Kiuna had made some controversial statements early this year, after which he successfully moved to the High Court for orders barring police from arresting him.

Tuju has recently disowned a leaked telephone conversation with Nyanja which he said was distorted to fit a certain narrative.

The Jubilee Party boss has, however, insisted that he would continue pushing for measures that would prevent a repeat of the Kiambaa Church massacre where at least 35 people were killed.

Here is Sudi’s complete statement:

“First and foremost, as leaders from Rift Valley, we do not agree with what Senator Cherargei said. He ought to have apologized immediately he noticed his tongue had slipped. Personally,my tongue has ever slipped and I apologized. We therefore condemn such utterances with contempt it deserves. Kutenda kosa sio kosa ila kurudia kosa ndio kosa (making a mistake is not a crime, the crime is in repeating a mistake].

I want to ask DCI Kinoti to never be selective on how he is discharging his mandate. Former Molo MP Joseph Kiuna once talked badly but no action was taken. Again, Former MP George Nyanja and Raphael Tuju were caught on a leaked telephone conversation talking about reviving Kiambaa Church case with the aim of generating animosity between communities living in Rift Valley especially on 2007/8 post election violence issue.

A week ago, I saw Matiang’i in Mombasa conducting operations against illicit drugs. We saw him together with the sleuths raiding the house of suspected drug baron Ali Punjani. I also wondered why Joho’s residence was spared by the operations, why did Matiang’i spare him yet they were pictured together in Mombasa?…. Was Matiang’i discussing the same issue with Joho? . It is in public knowledge that; Ali Punjani, Joho, Akasha brothers are all birds of the same feathers. Selective justice will haunt us as a country, let’s be fair and we will move and progress swiftly as a nation.”