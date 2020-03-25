We all must follow Government guidelines on Coronavirus- Raila says

Supreme Leader Raila Odinga has appealed to Kenyans to take seriously the measures announced by the government in order to curb the spread of Coronavirus.

He encouraged Kenyans to continue washing their hands with soap and water or to use sanitizers.



“Coronavirus is real and is a threat to humanity. It has already claimed 16,000 lives worldwide,” he said in a video posted on his social media pages.

“Stay away from funerals expect those of your immediate family members.”

The AU special envoy further urged Kenyans to stop shaking hands and keep the recommended social distance.

He encouraged everyone to obey directives issued by the government from time to time in its measures to tame the pandemic.

On Tuesday, Health CS Mutahi castigated some Kenyans whom he termed as ‘indisciplined and difficult people’ who have been warned against contracting the disease but they feign ignorance.

“Kenyans are very indiscipline and it will cost us. We want responsibility among citizens, Keep your kids home..you people of the media need to tell them,” he said.

The number of coronavirus cases in the country stood at 25 as of Tuesday.

Nine new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours from tests carried out on 82 suspected cases.

The tests were done at the National Influenza Centre, Kemri Nairobi, Kemri Kilifi and Aga Khan Hospital.

Out of the nine cases, seven were Kenyan while two were foreigners.

Of the seven, three contracted the virus from contact with other confirmed cases while the four were from other countries affected by the virus.

The government will today announce further measures to curb the virus as the number of infected persons rises.