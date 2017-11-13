Watch Video of Lamu cancer patient appealing for medical help from HE Gov Mike Sonko

HAMZA MOHAMED a cancer patient from Lamu County has called upon Nairobi Governor His Excellency Mike Mbuvi Sonko to chip in and bail him from his tough medical situation.

Hamza, 20 suffers from lymphoma, one of the four major types of cancer which affects the limphatic system and requires urgent medical attention.

The young man elected to seek help from Sonko because of what he has heard him do to previously to helpless people like him.

He said he heard of how Sonko has helped people with condition similar to him and that he’s hopeful he will help him.

Sonko is widely accepted and respected for fighting the needy. He recently helped secure the release the body of a cobbler from Kasarani which had been detained at Nazareth hospital due to unpaid medical bills.

The philanthropic governor also paid for bills of six NASA supporters in Migori who had been detained in hospital due to outstanding medical bills. The six were shot during post election protests in Migori town

Last year he bailed out several patients from KNH after the hospital refused to discharge them due to unpaid medical bills.