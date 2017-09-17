BREAKING: WATCH Raila Live Address 1Million Rally At Jacaranda Grounds Nairobi September 17, 2017 13 Comments
Comments
edwin says
jubilee we are tired with impunity in the country
Arwonga Sam says
We need free and fair election.
Kanau says
Wakikuyu labda ni wezi
Anonymous says
For how shall Dp ruto subvert the will of 40 million kenyans thro ict theft?
edwin says
No way this time whether they like it or not home they must go.
rizo says
Raila tibim
Aron says
ni jubilee dibim ama namnagani?
CLIFFORD OGINGA says
BABA YOU MUST BE SWORN IN IF NOT ALLOW US TO GO FOR WAR AND DIE FOR YOU
lawrence boyka says
Babati tibim…canan is real
Learning something says
the battle belongs to GOD and not ours.
Agwaya fred says
Baba tibim ,wezi waende nyumbani
Anonymous says
We jubilee with only 85% turnout in our strongholds we will give mganga permanent retirement to bondo at as early as 8am
Samuel otieno says
baba kama ujakaa kwa hiyo usirudi bondo