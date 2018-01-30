WATCH LIVE: Raila Swearing In At Uhuru Park, NASA Leaders To Arrive Anytime Now

Eealier there were reports that the other NASA principals had backed out of the swearing in leaving Raila alone however intense lobbying and public pressure is said to have whipped Kalonzo, Musalia and Wetangula back to the main agenda of the day. There was also another ‘leak’ that Statehouse had tried to reach out to the principals, it was not confirmed if any agreements were reached.
Comments
Anonymous says
Raila tibim.
george says
0713312778
Whailer De Junior says
Raila Tosha
DISMAS says
BABA TIBIM
Nowel says
Already sworn in
Netty says
Donge uwuoro!!
DAVID ONGAYA EGESAH says
Raila Tibim,
Anonymous says
raila tialalaaaa
Alfix gadafey says
baba juu
Anonymous says
raila baba
Yussuf says
Tibim baba ju
JACK says
Piny ni gi geno jkwuom baba
JACK says
God bless raila amollo odinga
Riek Machar says
Ma E De Dte Manye Warito, Raila Baba,Raila Mwana Na Raila Roho Mtakatifu.
colly says
my President of choice
jamaica says
raila 100% juu 2xana
jamaica says
baba anatosa 2xna
Gideon kipngetich says
akuna kenye raila anafanya kwni watu wangpy anaongoja nji moja enda kw uhuru ama ruto ukamue ama uwe m2 w mkono xawa n hwa w2 watkukaribisha kwao
owour omolo says
Raila aache uchawi