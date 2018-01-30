Kenya Today

WATCH LIVE: Raila Swearing In At Uhuru Park, NASA Leaders To Arrive Anytime Now

Eealier there were reports that the other NASA principals had backed out of the swearing in leaving Raila alone however intense lobbying and public pressure is said to have whipped Kalonzo, Musalia and Wetangula back to the main agenda of the day. There was also another ‘leak’ that Statehouse had tried to reach out to the principals, it was not confirmed if any agreements were reached.

