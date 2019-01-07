“Washenzi waachane na mimi” President Uhuru responds to Mp Kuria

President uhuru kenyatta has warned those who have been criticizing him to take more development to central part of Kenya to stop such sentiments terming them as stupid reasoning.

Uhuru who was accompanied in Mombasa today by Opposition leader Raila Odinga said that all Kenyans are equal and that they will receive development in equal measure.

Mp Kuria had earlier told the central people not to a stupid lot who votes but gets nothing in return.

“tujanjaruke, kazi yetu haiwezi kua ni kupiga kura alafu maendeleo inapelekwa kwingine”

The Gatundu MP later apologized to the president saying that he was referring to governor F Waititu and women representative Muthoni Wamushomba.