Wanted Al-shabaab militant killed by KDF

Most wanted Al-Shabaab militant has been killed by Kenya Defense Forces for his role in organising and executing attacks in and out of Somalia has been reportedly killed.

Somali National Army owned radio on Sunday claimed that Mohamed Dhubow, who is believed to be the coordinator of Al-Shabaab in Jubbaland and Southeast region was killed.

Dhobow, who is believed to have trained with Al Qaida, has been on the run despite KDF’s spirited effort to have him arrested for interrogation.

However, the SNA radio did not specify when and where the operation took place. It’s not also clear whether it’s KDF or SNA carried the onslaught.

“Somali Army radio is reporting that a militant wanted by Kenya Mohamed Dhubow and the son of Mahad Karate were killed in an operation in Sablale area, Lower Shabelle region.

“The radio didn’t specify when the operation took place; there is no independent confirmation of the claim,” tweeted VOA journalist Harun Maruf, who also authored Inside Al-Shabaab book.

His death comes amid reports that KDF has been targeting innocent civilians and companies along Sector 2 and 6, within the Jubbaland region.

On Saturday, Hormuud Telcom said KDF troops detonated one of it’s mast in Gedo region during the election in Jubbaland that saw Kenya’s ally Sheikh Ahmed Madobe cruising to victory.

“For the 12th time this year, KDF has detonated our masts in Aws-Karun at Gedo region of Jubbaland. The attack took place on August 22nd. The troops used powerful machines to destroy the equipment.

“In an earlier attack, the KDF troops killed one of our staff and injured others. These unlawful acts by KDF amounts to war crimes and will tarnish the effort of international community to stabilise Somalia,” the company said in a statement.

Further, the relationship between Kenya and Somalia deteriorated further on Thursday after Madobe’s re-election, with Somalia ruling out dialogue over disputed Indian Ocean maritime border.