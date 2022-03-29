Wanjigi offers Kidero runningmate

Former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero met Safina Party presidential candidate Jimi Wanjigi this morning. Jimi had an offer.

Kidero has been trailing other aspirants in the Homa Bay governor race since announcing his bid three years ago.

The ODM Party has issued ticket its ticket to Gladys Wanga, which has seen several competitors dropping out of the race, with the most notable being ODM Chairman John Mbadi.

Kidero was never going to get the ODM ticket, and the failure of his campaign to gain traction across the south west county greatly contributed to his woes.

During the morning, Wanjigi reportedly offered Kidero a slot to be his runningmate an offer Kidero insiders see as a more respectable way out of his present predicament.

Also in the meeting was Migori Governor Okoth Obado.

Both Obado and Wanjigi are aligning themselves with Deputy President William Ruto. In Homa Bay, rumours of Kidero being a “Ruto candidate” has been there from the time he announced his bid.

Will he take Wanjigi’s offer?

This story is developing…