Wambora was validly elected as Embu Governor ,Supreme court throws Kivuti’s petition

Embu governor Martin Wambora has defended his seat again at the supreme court after Supreme court judge Mohamed Ibrahim gave his final ruling aginst a case which was presented by the former embu senator lenny kivuti.

The Embu governor has been facing alot of challenges since he was elected in 2013 with cases each and every election time.

The election of Mr Wambora had been nullified by Justice William Musyoka in February last year, saying the vote recount and scrutiny had unearthed various irregularities that compromised the integrity of the process.

But the governor moved to the Court of Appeal and Justices William Ouko, Daniel Musinga, and Fatuma Sichale said the burden of proof was not discharged by former Senator Lenny Kivuti.

The three judges overturned the decision, ruling the High Court erred in invalidating Mr Wambora’s election.

Not satisfied, Mr Kivuti moved to the Supreme Court seeking to overturn the decision.

Wambora has said he is now starting to work.

more to follow…