“Wakali kwanza” gang leader shot dead in Mombasa

Police in Mombasa on Sunday gunned down one of the most wanted criminals in the area after months of hunting him down.

Dula alias Captian J is believed to be the leader of the dreaded “wakali wao” criminal gang that largely operates in Kisauni, Likoni and Nyali Constituencies.

The search for Dula and his accomplices had seen police visit his home several times after he was linked to a series of attacks on residents.

In a daring move, Dula is said to have sent a message to the police warning them to stop bothering his mother.

Mombasa is said to have 42 juvenile gangs with wakali kwanza, wakali wao, wajukuu wa bibi and congo being the leading gangs that have been inflicting injuries to residents despite security officials improving the situation and promising to take more action.

The criminal gangs had morphed into dangerous killers who no longer just steal from their victims. According to police records, the knife-wielding criminal led by Dula was behind the killing of a student from the Technical University of Mombasa.

In 2019, 62 cases have been reported so far, four of the were police terror related killings, five through mob justice and 17 killed by the criminal gangs.

As police continue to hold in custody three suspected criminal gang members, residents lynched one of the suspects at lake view area in Bamburi, Kisauni Constituency.