Wajir Mp narrates deadly attack he encountered in company of census officials

Wajir North Member of Parliament (MP) Ahmed Abdisalaan, on Tuesday, opened up on how he survived an attack by marauding bandits.

The ODM MP was addressing a press conference in Wajir town where he spoke for the first time since the ordeal that took place on Thursday, August 22, 2019, in Masalale location.

According to Abdisalaan, the armed robbers’ sole purpose was to kill him. He admitted that he hasn’t been able to forget the incidence, and is likely never to.

On the fateful day, the legislator was in the company of census officials who were carrying out a pre-mapping exercise.

In their company were a group of constituents who had been displaced in Masalale a week earlier following the Wajir South-Eldas border disputes.

Unexpectedly, gunshots rented the air prompting the MP and those in his company to flee back to Malkagufu, leaving their two vehicles behind.

“Thank God I’m alive to tell the story today. We could have been talking of something different because the armed bandits, who were so close to us and were shooting everywhere, were actually targeting me.

He further put Interior CS Fred Matiang’i on the spot for not acting on a promise he made to resolve the border tiff in the area.

Following the incident, North Eastern regional coordinator Mohamed Birik separately assured residents that he had directed the county security committee and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to arrest the criminals who attacked the MP.