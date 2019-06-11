Wajir County Press Director Ahmed Abdishakur wanted by police for assaulting Citizen TV journalist

Wajir County Press Director Ahmed Abdishakur is on police radar after assaulting Citizen Tv journalist on Monday for covering Wajir farmers who were airing their grievances.

Abdiqafar Hussein said his camera was also destroyed after Wajir County Press Director Ahmed Abdishakur reportedly attacked him.

The incident occurred after a function where Wajir Governor Mohamed Abdi Mohamud distributed generators to farmers.

After the event, some farmers complained that they had not received any of the generators and it was at this time that the Abdishakur rushed to where they were and allegedly attacked the reporter.

The incident was reported under OB no. 37/10/06/19 at Wajir Police Station but no action has been taken so far.

Three months ago, a journalist was arrested over a story that apparently put the governor in bad light.

The Star TV reporter based in Wajir was apparently nabbed after he reported on the deplorable state of Wajir Hospital.