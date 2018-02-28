WAITITU Bans Mangoes From Kitui, Orders Residents To Burn Any Vehicles Carrying the Same

After long deliberation on the way forward due to Kitui Governor charity Kaloki ngilu babaric orders.The county Government of kiambu Have from effective 0000hrs 28/02/2018 made illegal sale and transport mangoes from Kitui to kiambu.

Any lorry not owned by a kiambu resident transporting the mangoes to our market should be torched with immediate effect starting tomorrow.

The mango waste have become a menace to our environment making our streets very dirty. More to follow…

Share to alert a friend!