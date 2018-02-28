WAITITU Bans Mangoes From Kitui, Orders Residents To Burn Any Vehicles Carrying the Same

After long deliberation on the way forward due to Kitui Governor charity Kaloki ngilu babaric orders.The county Government of kiambu Have from effective 0000hrs 28/02/2018 made illegal sale and transport mangoes from Kitui to kiambu.
Any lorry not owned by a kiambu resident transporting the mangoes to our market should be torched with immediate effect starting tomorrow.
The mango waste have become a menace to our environment making our streets very dirty. More to follow…
Comments
Anonymous says
wajinga wamekutana
Romufa says
They can sell mango to Nairobi or other county. This is just the beginning, more coming and I see more trouble with this kind of visionless leaders. Imagine one leader from Eldoret or Trans Nzoia county one day waking and saying no vehicle from central or Nairobi allowed to transport maize or wheat from this county. Your guess is as good as mine who will be at the receiving end.
Anonymous says
They will suffer from SCURVY
dchepz says
Shows the degree of rot in our leadership. Ngilu should have dealt with charcoal producers understand their livelihood offer alternative source of livelihood. Does it mean set a cargo plane on fire if it has illigal ivory? Mama Bure kabisa mchawi…
Anonymous says
kwani ulikua Uganda
wakati meli iliokamatwa na bangi koti ilikataa isi haribiwe lakini ilipigwa Bomu Mombasa kwenye deep sea.
Mjadili says
Then your People will die of No Mango business and Malnutrition.
mcmbare says
So they forget uhunye seting ablaze aship in mombasa last yr instead of dealing with his corrupt friends he decided to burn the ship to cover them,he started it let it go on stupid jubilee pple
akoyo laban says
WRONG ADVICE FROM A LEADER.
Anonymous says
When Ngilu said no charcoal did she say burn vehicles? Waititu has said burn vehicle why is he not in NCIC headquarters now?
Anonymous says
where will waititu people take their waru? Those living in glass houses must not throw stones Mr waititu. Don’t start fire they you might not put off.
Anonymous says
Si watu warundi na wakae Makwao! Bona nyinyi waoga ? you brainless blacks cannot think beyond your brainless heads.kafiris.
smith randy says
Kamba or kitui can trade their mangoes to uganda in nakasero market it has alot of demand in uganda, western busia, mombasa, machakos, kisumu, masaka, Luwero, kitgum, guru, mbarara, and jinja even south sudan needs mangoes. Ngiru should get market in those area than kiambu. Then we will see who will kneel down for ngiru.
I rest my case.