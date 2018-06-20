Waiguru Threatens to Sue Moha for Linking her with New NYS Scandal

Kirinyanga Governor Anne Waiguru has issued seven days ultimatum demanding a written apology from Nyali MP Mohamed Ali after he allegedly linked her to the new Sh9b NYS scandal.

“Take notice that unless we hear from you [ within the stipulated time frame] we have mandatory instructions to institute legal proceedings against you at your own peril as to costs and attendant consequences,” Waiguru’s lawyer Mohammed Muigai said in a statement.

Ali, popularly known as Jicho Pevu yesterday released a statement implicating Waiguru, and nine others into the scam.

The MP also listed 40 companies that he alleged to have been directly involved in the latest scam.

Waiguru said the words used by Ali sought to describe her as a common thief, an embezzler of public funds, and someone who is not fit to hold office.

“Our client instructs that the defamatory words are actuated by extreme malice and calculated to cause [her] to be ridiculed and treated with contempt and disclaim,” Muigai said.