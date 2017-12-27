BREAKING: VP Kalonzo Musyoka and Wife Mama Pauline Jetted Back In Country, God Is Good !

NASA co-principal Kalonzo Musyoka is back in the country from Germany where he was nursing his ailing wife, he jetted back today 27th December 2017.

H E Musyoka, who has been abroad since October 11, arrived home with his wife, mama Pauline, whose health is said to have improved.

Mama Pauline has been sick since 2015, and Hon Musyoka cut short NASA presidential campaigns for the October 26 repeat election to attend to her in the German city.

He left Kenya a day after NASA presidential candidate Rt Hon Raila Odinga withdrew from the repeat poll.

“He is back,” a top party official not authorized to talk about the arrival, said. “He came, and he is in his Masinga home, but we just wanted to keep it low key.”

The former is expected to fly to his rural home in Kitui later today. Prime Minister Raila Odinga is expected to pay the family a visit also but time not yet confirmed as this is a family matter. Others expected to visit mama Pauline is 1st and 2nd ladies Mama Margret Kenyatta and Rachel Ruto

The former vice president is on Thursday expected to visit the home of former Kitui West MP Francis Nyenze, who was buried last week.