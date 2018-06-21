Vihiga Governor Fires 800 County Employees

The county government of Vihiga has terminated the contracts of more than 800 workers in a communiqué by County Secretary Francis Ominde,

“I write to communicate the decision of the cabinet that all contractual staff whose contracts were to end on diverse dates and months in the year 2018, stand to be terminated on June 30, 2018.”

The workers anticipated the layoffs since Governor Wilber Ottichilo took over from his predecessor, Moses Akaranga, with the only mystery being the termination dates.

“I also wish to inform all members of staff whose contracts were to end after June 30 that the salaries for the remaining period have been included in their June salaries and that no contract shall be extended beyond June 2018.”

The county government has more than 4,000 workers and Dr Ottichilo has on several occasions reiterated the need for a lean, effective and efficient workforce as he reconstitutes his government.

Last weekend, Senator George Khaniri urged Ottichilo not to sack the contractual workers, asking him to be considerate of their families and the people they were supporting. L