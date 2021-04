🚨*Robbery incident*

Date – 28/04/2021

Time – 02:45a.m.

Location – Oshwal Park (1st Parklands Avenue)

Last night at 2:45am a robbery took place at Oshwal Park along 1st Parklands avenue. 3 characters entered on foot, vandalised 2 motor vehicles and stole various parts. They later left on foot. No further details.

Let us all be vigilant since unemployment is high, there is an increase in criminal activities.