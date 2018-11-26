Video: Were 2 police officers repulsed by a TukTuk driver? shock as police launch manhunt for the daring driver

The police are meant to protect the citizens from any forms of attack or violence. Their core function is to ensure that the law is upheld at all times. But what happens when the citizens gang up against them?

The citizens in Kenya have a negative perceptive about the police. This after the incidences of rogue police mishandling citizens. Most innocent lives have been lost in the hands of police and has always created that aspect that police is an enemy of the people.

Just a few months the police was brutally clobbered by the protesting teacher. The video sparked a lot of social media up roar.

The cases have become rampant. They are on the rise each and every day.

The 42-seconds clip shows the driver of the rickshaw, plate number KTWB 757D, furiously hurling stones at the two policemen as they fled for their safety.

Whatever transpired between the officers and the Tuk Tuk driver is yet to be established. The attacker floored one of the officers, ostensibly after a wrestle.

He gets into his vehicle and starts driving off, seemingly in an attempt to run over the cops. The officers fought back by throwing stones at the irate driver.

The traffic police seemed unarmed and were overpowered by their attacker.

At one time when such attacks were rife, an order was issued allowing traffic police officers to be armed.

A number of social media users condemned the attack on police officers, saying Kenyans must respect the crown.

Here is the video, courtesy of Ibrahim Mutai.