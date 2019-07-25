Video: We should not allocate IDPS other lands- Hon. Ngunjiri

WHY DO WE ALLOCATE PEV IDPS OTHER LAND? WHAT HAPPENS TO THE ONE THEY HAD?

Yesterday as we were debating the long-delayed settlement of 1992 PEV IDPs I raised the fact that even as we allocate land to them we must also ask ourselves hard questions.

1. How is it that we have normalized the forceful displacement of Kenyans from their homes for political purposes to the point government relocates them to other parts of the country?

2. At what point we will agree that for government to relocate IDPs forcefully displaced for political reasons is to affirm those who displaced them and encourage them to do it again?

3. What happens to the properties left behind by the IDPs?

4. When will we call this forceful displacement a crime; and those behind it criminals; and jail them!

