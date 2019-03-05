VIDEO! Uhuru sold KQ parking in England at 7.5 billion, plans to buy the airline says Hon. Ngunjiri

Bahati Member of Parliament Kimani Ngunjiri has raised serious allegations in the latest attack to President Uhuru Kenyatta concerning selling of parking lot by Kenyatta’s family in london at a cost of 7.5 billion.

Kimani Ngunjiri in a new twist has attacked President Uhuru Kenyatta telling him to reconsider stepping down if he is unable to lead the country.

Ngunjiri has revealed that the JKIA takeover row is almost being shut down by some MPs in Parliament. The takeover was closely linked to Kenyatta’s family. But Ngunjiri has vowed to continue exposing the rot and the plans even to the public barazas.

Ngunjiri said that Kenya airways has only 3 planes and the others belonged to individuals which is so shameful according to the Ruto ally MP.

But in an expected tone, Kimani Ngunjiri has revealed that the land which the Queen of England allocated to Kenya Airways for parking of the planes in London has been sold off.

Ngunjiri has stated that the land was sold in 2016 under President Uhuru Kenyatta’s watch. Also he has revealed that Kenya Airways only has 3 planes the rest are owned by other companies. This is the main reason why KQ direct flights is failing according to Kimani Ngunjiri.

HERE IS THE VIDEO

And let the drama begin😂

This is an MP or should I say an MPig ?

Kimani Ngunjiri raising very very serious allegations here @UKenyatta pic.twitter.com/n5B4pFFGkb — SIALAH🇰🇪 (@nathansialah_) March 4, 2019

And as to why Counties lack enough funds to run their projects, Ngunjiri has also stated that the Chinese have taken over all contracts and employment opportunities in the country thus depriving the people.