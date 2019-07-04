Video: Uhuru interrupted our holiday with Bob Collymore- Hon. Peter Kenneth reveals

The late Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore had many friends, both from humble backgrounds and high-level statesmen.

Former presidential aspirant Peter Kenneth who was privileged to be in Bob’s inner circle has come out to narrate how President Uhuru Kenyatta interrupted both of them during a trip they had taken to the coast.

Speaking on JKLive on Wednesday night, Kenneth recalled that Bob had picked him up in Nairobi and they both flew to Lamu on a helicopter that Bob himself was controlling.

Upon landing, they boarded a boat to take them around Manda Island and while they were sailing, Bob received a call which temporarily halted the dancing and drinking.

“He goes to a corner of the boat, and he’s in this very tight conversation looking serious so I ask him what’s wrong with you we didn’t come here for phone calls and he says ‘Shhhhh’,” recounted Peter Kenneth.

The conversation went on for about 25 minutes and PK did not know that his friend was talking to the Head of State the whole time.

“So one day I’m going to tell President Uhuru he called Bob in my presence at that boat,” Kenneth joked.

Despite Uhuru not being a member of Bob’s boys’ club the two clearly enjoyed a special friendship.

Peter Kenneth’s most memorable moments with Bob #JKLive pic.twitter.com/jKMflZlwAV — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) July 3, 2019

A day before the late CEO broke the news of his impending demise to his friends, Bob had called Uhuru to his home where he spent quite some time.

Bob’s memorial will be conducted on Thursday at the All Saints Cathedral, Nairobi where President Uhuru is expected to attend and shed more light on his relationship with the departed corporate titan.