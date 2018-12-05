Video: Sonko’s multi-million Dandora stadium construction progress

Did you know that Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has started the Construction of a multi-million stadium in one of Nairobi’s Eastlands? The Nairobi County boss on Wednesday shared a video of the ongoing construction of Dandora Stadium.

Sonko noted that his administration is set to embark on the construction of sports fields and public swimming pools in all the 17 constituencies in the county.



He further notes that he intend to put up football, basketball and cricket stadiums, and public swimming pools at least in each of Nairobi’s 17 constituencies.

Sonko says the aim of the project is to help nurture talent and also keep the youth busy through sports.

“Most of our youth are so talented, but due to lack of places to nurture their talents, they end up indulging in criminal activities. The construction of football fields will help our youth stay away from criminal activities as they will be engaged in sports activities.

The initiative will also help talented individuals to improve their talents, ” read part of the statement posted on his facebook page about the progress of the Dandora Stadium construction.

Sonko joins a list of governors who have the intentions of promoting youth’s talents through construction of modern stadiums.

Last year, Kakamega governor Wycliffe Oparanya hit the headlines after constructing a Sh. 300 million Bukhungu stadium in a move to support youth’s talents.

Oparanya’s completion of the first face of Bukhungu gave him a privilege of hosting last year’s CECAFA senior challenge cup.

The Kakamega County boss has the intentions of expanding Bukhungu further, bringing it to an international level. The stadium can hold up to 40,000 people.

Nairobi County boss seem to have also taken the same route, which will see the growth of talents among the youths countrywide.

Here is the video of the ongoing construction of Dandora Stadium.