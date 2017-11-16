(Video) Sonko offers to pay Fees For Poor Kibra Family Man/Student Who Hawks Water to Pay His University Fee

By Albert Nyakundi Amenya

A week ago after watching the story of Wilson Alwala a young BCOM student at UON who was forced to become a water vendor at Makina Ward, Kibra constituency just to raise funds for his school fees.

This afternoon I invited him to my office where he shared his challenges with me and like any other parent I wouldn’t like my child to undergo his plight.

I promised him that I would support him all through his university education.

Nelson Mandela said “Education is the most powerful weapon which one can use to change the world”.

I further appeal to any other well wishers who would like to be part of AWALA’S future making to reach him through his cell phone number 0711255693