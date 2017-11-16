(Video) Sonko offers to pay Fees For Poor Kibra Family Man/Student Who Hawks Water to Pay His University Fee

By Albert Nyakundi Amenya
A week ago after watching the story of Wilson Alwala a young BCOM student at UON who was forced to become a water vendor at Makina Ward, Kibra constituency just to raise funds for his school fees.
This afternoon I invited him to my office where he shared his challenges with me and like any other parent I wouldn’t like my child to undergo his plight.
I promised him that I would support him all through his university education.
Nelson Mandela said “Education is the most powerful weapon which one can use to change the world”.
I further appeal to any other well wishers who would like to be part of AWALA’S future making to reach him through his cell phone number 0711255693
Comments
TOBIAS OTIENO says
GOOD WORK BROTHER SONKO KEEP IT UP!! GOD WILL SEE YOU THROUGH AND CONTINUE TO BLESS YOU ABUNDANTLY. REMEMBER THE BIBLE SAYS THAT “IT IS BETTER TO GIVE THAN TO RECEIVE”
Unga Robo says
Even if u give and the proceeds come from loots and prohibited drugs real god cant help u.Ask yourself where those hand outs are coming from and what is the intention of the giver.
Anonymous says
Unga robo ur brain is akili robot stupid wariah Somali hamuna akili who else has come out to help hata kama pewa imetoka wapi but amesaidia even Sikh hizi u can’t hear serekali saidi its sonko saidia meaning pple nowadays don’t address the president to help its sonko RAIA hawatambui uhuru na rutto hao Ni kupora tuu President sonko kip it up